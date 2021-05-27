Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. NIKE posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.