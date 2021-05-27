Cancel
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

www.modernreaders.com
