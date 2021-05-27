MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $881,556.68 in Stock
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,003,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.