Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $881,556.68 in Stock

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mxl#Maxlinear#Blackrock Inc#Moving Average#Mxl#Sec#Maxlinear Inc#Norges Bank#Blackrock Inc#Loop Capital#Needham Company Llc#Zacks Investment Research#Maxlinear Maxlinear Inc#Maxlinear Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.53% of Vocera Communications worth $125,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Systemax worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 182,072 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.05% of United Fire Group worth $122,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

EGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 11,561 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,421 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Best Buy worth $31,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 379,071 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 28,225.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 379,071 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Sells $480,000.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
StocksWKRB News

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CEO Sells 464,045 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kadant worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 3,425 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Inari Medical worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Hold

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “