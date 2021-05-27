Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pgti#Blackrock Inc#Janus Henderson Group Plc#Pgti#Pgt Innovations#Eps#Vp#Blackrock Inc#Cooke Bieler Lp#Md#Janus Henderson Group Plc#Pgt Innovations Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. NIKE posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). MannKind posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksWKRB News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

-$0.05 EPS Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$135.03 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $135.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.40 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Switch reported sales of $126.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.41. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.13 EPS Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.07). South Jersey Industries posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$0.10 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Welbilt reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). TransAct Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will announce ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.35). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “. Separately, TheStreet upgraded Novanta from...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Brokerages Expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to post $8.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $11.63 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
MarketsWKRB News

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Alamos Gold Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend by 225.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.