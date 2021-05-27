Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share
Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.www.modernreaders.com