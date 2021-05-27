Cancel
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-$340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million. A number of research firms recently commented...

www.modernreaders.com
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220–0.170 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.37 million-227.42 million. Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14....
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.52 million-183.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.05 million. Shares of Qutoutiao stock traded...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$135.03 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $135.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.40 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Switch reported sales of $126.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Cantaloupe posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.
StocksWKRB News

Steve Oblak Sells 1,981 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.63 million-39.68 million. NASDAQ UK opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-38.16 million. Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company...
StocksWKRB News

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Sells $226,160.17 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

-$0.05 EPS Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.80 million. A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion. Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS....
Stockscom-unik.info

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 290,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$0.98 EPS Expected for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. NV5 Global posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.37 Million

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post $660.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $612.38 million to $710.76 million. Copart reported sales of $525.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion. Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.