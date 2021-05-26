Cancel
Trinity County, CA

Event Briefs

 17 days ago

Tour the Bowerman Barn and homestead this weekend. The Bowerman Barn, located in northern Trinity County, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The barn is normally closed to the public, but will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30. Guides will describe pioneer life in the 1880s. Join them for a free tour and learn about the life of early settlers of Trinity County. Imagine living along the main transportation route between California and Oregon, housing teamsters and their mules, selling butter and beef to miners and exploring the Trinity Alps.

