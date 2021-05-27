Cancel
Long Beach, CA

Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fellow Transient's Stabbing Death in Long Beach

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 23 days ago
LONG BEACH (CNS) - A homeless man accused in the stabbing death of a fellow transient in Long Beach last fall pleaded not guilty today to a murder charge. Charles Ray Jones, 44, is charged in the Oct. 6 slaying of Nilton Cardoso. Officers arrived in the area of Ocean Boulevard and The Promenade North and found the 41-year-old victim being treated by paramedics for multiple stab wounds to his chest. He died at a hospital.

