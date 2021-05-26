Music, fun, frivolity planned for June 19 at J.C. Park

Grab your picnic blanket, chairs and your dancing shoes to join in at the Junction City Park 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, for music, food, friends and fun. The North Fork Grange is hosting this community appreciation event as our way of saying thank you for your generous support. Admission to this event will be free thanks to our sponsors — The Junction City Store, Trinity River Consulting, Rebel Tree Farms and Finley Family Farms.