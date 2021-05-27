‘Star Wars’ fans reveal what they would do to fix the franchise

Hasbro Star Wars Reveals First Mads Mikkelsen Action Figure and More. It’s “another round” of Star Wars figure reveals, and what more appropriate actor to immortalize in plastic than Mads Mikkelsen? Okay, his Galen Erso may not have been the most dynamic, action-packed character, but the actor is a franchise VIP, having appeared in Marvel, Star Wars, James Bond, and soon Harry Potter and Indiana Jones films. In celebration of Rogue One‘s fifth anniversary, he and Riz Ahmed’s Bodhi Rook will get 6-inch Black Series figures. In additional celebration, previous Rogue One action figures that came out with notoriously subpar actor likenesses will see rerelease with photoreal face printing. So yes, a Jyn Erso that finally actually looks like Felicity Jones is coming, and the hard-to-find Chirrut Imwe and Baze Malbus will get easier to obtain.