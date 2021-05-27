‘Star Wars’ fans reveal what they would do to fix the franchise

Naturally, there are major spoilers here. The conventional wisdom is that the shortest distance between two points is a straight line, but it seems like there are no straight lines in Star Wars. Though many of the laws of physics and mortals don’t apply in Star Wars, Murphy’s Law does, and that’s really at the heart of the new Marvel Comics event, War of the Bounty Hunters. The kickoff, Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 “Most Wanted,” written by Charles Soule, illustrated by Luke Ross, and colored by Neeraj Menon, gives us a view of exactly how badly things can go wrong. The premise of the story is simple: plenty of us assumed that Boba Fett had an easy time taking Han Solo, frozen in carbonite, back to Jabba the Hutt from Cloud City. What this story presupposes is, “Maybe he didn’t?”