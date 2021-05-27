Geymann proposes more penalties for insurance companies

Nothing is more important to the viability of a medical office than the relationships it maintains with the patient population who depend on its excellent health care. For optimal care, it is of the utmost importance that patients trust their doctors and that long-term continuity of care is guaranteed. Of course, medical practices rely heavily on HMO and insurance companies to keep doctors on medical boards and to adequately reimburse services provided. Therefore, it can be devastating for patients and practices alike when an HMO or an insurance company removes a doctor from a panel. Unfortunately, an HMO or other insurance company’s decision to terminate a doctor often has nothing to do with the quality of care provided or the well-being of the patient. Rather, these decisions are driven by large companies that pay attention to their bottom line.