Master of Revels: A Return to Neal Stephenson’s D.O.D.O. by Nicole Galland, William Morrow, 2021, 541 pgs., $29.99. The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O., the 2017 novel by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland, gave its readers quite a bit to think about as it was prodigiously loaded with invention. It imagined a world where magic is real, and where only magic can facilitate time travel, which is also real. With the time-traveling ability granted to it by witches, the United States government established something called the Department of Diachronic Operations (D.O.D.O.) with basically one goal in mind: to use time travel in order to strengthen the position of the United States not only geopolitically but chronologically.