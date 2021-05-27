‘Masked Singer': Piglet’s Kids Guessed Who He Was Immediately – But His Bandmates Didn’t
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”) Piglet was crowned the Season 5 winner of “The Masked Singer” tonight and unmasked to reveal singer, actor and TV personality Nick Lachey as the man inside the pink costume. But Lachey said his kids have known who he was ever since the season premiere on March 10 — unlike his clueless 98 Degrees bandmates.www.thewrap.com