‘Masked Singer': Piglet’s Kids Guessed Who He Was Immediately – But His Bandmates Didn’t

By Jennifer Maas
TheWrap
TheWrap
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”) Piglet was crowned the Season 5 winner of “The Masked Singer” tonight and unmasked to reveal singer, actor and TV personality Nick Lachey as the man inside the pink costume. But Lachey said his kids have known who he was ever since the season premiere on March 10 — unlike his clueless 98 Degrees bandmates.

TheWrap

How Comedy and Drama Series Races Stack Up as Emmy Nomination Voting Begins

A version of this story first appeared in the Comedy & Drama Series issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Emmy nomination voting has begun, and what should we make of this year’s Emmy races for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series? After all, a year after the satisfying wins for the second season of “Succession” and the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” the pandemic has wreaked havoc with the field of contenders.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget join video celebrating teen’s graduation

“Full House” stars Lori Loughlin and Bob Saget were among several celebrities who helped make a teenager’s graduation special. “Congratulations on your big day!” Loughlin, 56, says in the video, which a girl named Faith posted to TikTok. Saget also posted congratulations, adding, “Wishing you a lot of love and congratulations on graduating from high school.”