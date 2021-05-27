‘Masked Singer': Piglet’s Kids Guessed Who He Was Immediately – But His Bandmates Didn’t

The singer and in-demand songwriter takes on our NYLON 19 questionnaire. Tayla Parx has been many things in her young life: an actor (you may know her as Little Inez from Zac Efron’s Hairspray), in-demand songwriter (you may recognize the songs she’s written for Ariana Grande, BTS, Normani, and more) and, for the last few years, a veritable artist in her own right, making vibrant and immersive pop.