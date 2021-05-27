Cancel
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 Winner Revealed: Who Are Piglet, Chameleon and Black Swan?

By Jennifer Maas
TheWrap
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of “The Masked Singer.”) The game-changing fifth season of “The Masked Singer” crowned its winner Wednesday night, and in doing so, revealed the identities of not just the victor, but the runner-up contestant and third-place competitor. And it turns out the celebrities behind the Piglet, Black Swan and Chameleon masks are all professional singers.

www.thewrap.com
