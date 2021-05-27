‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 Winner Revealed: Who Are Piglet, Chameleon and Black Swan?

Attention all Verzuz fans patiently waiting for a battle spotlighting the women of rap. As the great Eve once said, we “Got What You Need.”. The next online throwdown, between Eve and Trina, will be the first to welcome two female rappers to the Verzuz stage. Eve (“Let Me Blow Ya Mind”) and Trina (“B— From Da Souf”) will face off Wednesday at 5 p.m. Pacific on the Triller and Fite TV apps, as well as the Verzuz Instagram page.