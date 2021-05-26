newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Dine with Pride at Shake Shack

365thingsinhouston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvite your friends and family to Dine with Pride at any Houston area Shake Shack for Houston Pride Month. Let the cashier know that you are “Dining with Pride” and 25% of your order will be donated to Pride Houston, Inc. How to Get Vaccinated & Safely Lose the Mask.

365thingsinhouston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
Houston, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dine#Dining#Cdc#Shake Shack#Food Drink#Pride Houston Inc#Cdc#Maskless#Houstonians#Houston Health Department#Getvax#Admission Food#Houston Pride Month#Drinks#Walk Ins#Nrg Park#Spanish#Normal Life#Fully Vaccinated People#Vacuna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in the Heights

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. Originally published in 2016, we are now refreshing, updating, and adding to this series, including new neighborhoods and destinations.
Houston, TXbizjournals

Houston winery owners open Heights tasting room

Serca Wines opened a tasting room at 447 Heights Blvd. Sergio and Carolina Weitzman purchased the historic, 120-year-old home — the former office of Houstonia Magazine — to create a Serca Wines Tasting Room and several office spaces. Gary Loh of Loh & Co. represented the Weitzmans, while the seller was Pecan Tree Investments.
Houston, TXEater

A Latin American Steakhouse Will Open Inside the Revamped Four Seasons Hotel

A chic new seafood and steak restaurant from the self-proclaimed “father of modern Mexican cuisine” is headed to Downtown Houston later this year. Toro Toro, from longtime restaurateur Richard Sandoval, is slated to open in Downtown’s newly-revamped Four Seasons Hotel in Fall 2021. Toro Toro will replace Quattro, the Italian restaurant that previously occupied the hotel’s third floor restaurant space. (Sandoval also founded Bayou & Bottle, the hotel’s first-floor whiskey bar.)
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Buzzy Pan-Latin Steakhouse to Bring Heat to Four Seasons

Mexican-born, Denver-based chef Richard Sandoval must see some room in Houston for upscale pan-Latin cuisine because his steakhouse Toro Toro is coming to Downtown's Four Seasons Hotel this fall, according to an announcement made late last week. Toro Toro, from the chef who in 1997 opened upscale Mexican restaurant Maya...
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Marvelous Malaysian Is on the Menu at Power Pair’s Must-Try Katy Restos

ALEX AU-YEUNG and Cuc Lam are as interesting and warm as the food they serve. Located inside the quietly thriving Katy Asian Town west of Houston, Au-Yeung and Lam's Malaysian restaurant Phat Eatery and just-opened bahn mi shop Yelo are standouts in the growing complex, anchored by specialty grocer H-Mart and featuring well known favorites like Mala Sichuan plus 30 other restaurants, tea shops and karaoke bars.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Let’s Fiesta Market at Old Town Harrisburg

Old Town Harrisburg hosts Let’s Fiesta Market, a pop-up, outdoor shopping experience featuring more than 25 vendors. There will be drinks, food and entertainment on site, plus a few raffle giveaways with nice prizes. How to Get Vaccinated & Safely Lose the Mask. With the CDC’s announcement that most fully...
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Trend: Filipino Bakers Turn Covid Hobby into Booming Biz

AFTER 2020'S FAD of sourdough starters and parking-lot pastry swaps subsided, many continued to bake. Some even turned their newfound talent into a business. In Houston, several Filipino home bakers have found success over the past year, perfecting traditional breads and desserts from the Philippines — pandesal, bibingka and leche flan — and incorporating customary flavors like ube (purple yam) and mango into non-conventional bakes, like babkas and Basque-style cheesecakes. They craft the goods in their own kitchens, and sell them at Filipino restaurants across Houston, like Gerry's Grill in Chinatown, On Da House in Sugar Land, and Flip 'n Patties in the Energy Corridor.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: May 17 to May 23, 2021

Discover the best events in Houston this week with our picks for things to do with kids in and around Houston from Monday, May 17 through Sunday, May 23, 2021. This week, take in stunning virtual livestreams from Miller Outdoor Theatre, swing for the fences at the Skeeters’ home opener, snack on authentic Polish food, sprawl out for outdoor screenings of family-friendly films, and more.
ourtribune.com

Hunan Garden is victim of redevelopment

Kingwood has lost a dining treasure. Hunan Garden served its last meal, at least at its current location in the “old” H-E-B shopping center, May 16. “I am deeply saddened to say that, after 34 years in business in Kingwood, Hunan Garden will be closing its doors,” owner Jenny Wang Hou posted on her Facebook page April 22.
Posted by
Texas Observer

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Botched COVID-19 Precautions

Last November, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, pulled off the nearly impossible: Despite a global pandemic, an economic recession, and even a hurricane scare, the grand opening of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building went off without a hitch. The building’s hollow glass exterior—set against a dramatic backdrop of skyscrapers—was a testament to the 10 years and $450 million it took to complete the museum campus’ expansion.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Houston's newest COVID vaccine hotspots: restaurants and clubs

Michael Rodgers arrived at the bustling Turkey Leg Hut on Friday expecting to get a decadent shrimp-stuffed turkey leg and some fries. He left with an extra side: a shot of COVID vaccine. “I just came to experience the Turkey Leg, but since it was right here and I was...
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Austin, TXjasminealley.com

Austin vs. Houston: Which Should You Visit in 2021?

Texas is a great place to visit this year. And two of arguably the most popular destinations in Texas are Austin and Houston. So how do you decide which to visit? When considering Austin vs. Houston for a travel destination, there are several factors to consider. Having explored both extensively as a Dallas local, I’ve decided to compile this article to help you choose!