"I Know I'm Not Alone": Ryan Reynolds Candidly Discusses Personal Experience With Anxiety
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and after more than a year of navigating one stressful situation after the next, it's important to have candid conversations about managing our mental health. In an Instagram graphic on Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds opened up about his personal experience with anxiety in an effort to inspire fans to be honest about their mental health needs with themselves and their loved ones.www.popsugar.com