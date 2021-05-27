"I Know I'm Not Alone": Ryan Reynolds Candidly Discusses Personal Experience With Anxiety

I've always been an anxious person, but obsessive thinking is my jam. To some people, this just reads as typical perfectionist tendencies, dedication, and maybe even passion, which I'm grateful to say has worked in my favor. But the reality is I couldn't care less when it comes to most aspects of organization and color-coordination — I just need to make sure my door is locked tight . . . even if it takes two, three, or four checks. Plus, I need to double-check that the cabinets are closed, that I drank five sips of water (not six, are you serious?!), and that when I kick off my shoes, their fall is perfectly synchronized. Most importantly, I need people to like me. (Did they laugh at my joke? Are they looking at me weirdly? Did I say the right thing? Oh man, they probably hated me.)