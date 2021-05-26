newsbreak-logo
I'm Snorting Over BTS's Deadpan Delivery in This "Hand Gestures" Skit on The Late Show

By Chanel Vargas
PopSugar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom their showstopping fashion sense to their chart-topping songs, BTS give fans all over the world so many reasons to love them, and they often return that love in the form of a tiny heart hand gesture. To replicate it, all you have to do is pinch together your thumb and pointer finger at an angle and voila! During a segment on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on May 25, the band joined forces to show off a few more, uh, unusual hand gestures in a hilarious skit. "Beware [of] the double bunny ears," V says in a deadpan voice as he holds his hands up behind Junkook's head. "Help! That guy stole my pogo stick," Jimin says, essentially acting out a whole movie scene with his hands.

