For the first time since 2010, the NBA Finals will not feature a team headlined by either LeBron James or Steph Curry, and it feels refreshing. Granted, this news will not be taken kindly by fans of these superstars as they are accustomed to seeing them play late in the season and elevating their status among the game’s greats. Fair. But the reality of the situation is that it’s time for something, or rather, someone new to shine.