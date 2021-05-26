Edward O'Boyle: Universities losing longtime crown jewel status

Old Glory is the name that originated with a 17x10 foot banner made in 1824 for sea-captain William Driver from Salem, Massachusetts. It had 24 stars and was designed to fly from the mast of his ship, the Charles Doggett. Several years later, Driver re-settled with his family in Nashville and during the Civil War flew the banner from his home. Old Glory became the most popular symbol of loyalty to the Union. In 1862 when Union troops from Ohio entered Nashville they took for their motto “Old Glory”. Today, Driver’s 17x10 foot banner is kept in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. Over the years, Old Glory has become the name given to all American flags.