Edward O'Boyle: Universities losing longtime crown jewel status
In a recently published article Victor Davis Hansen set forth several reasons for the contemporary American university's loss of prestige. Among his reasons are that the bachelor's degree no longer assures that the graduate is able to speak or write effectively or think critically. Total student loan debt tops $1.7 trillion, leaving the typical student more than $30,000 in debt upon completion of her studies. Increasingly race, not academic excellence, has taken control of admitting students, choosing roommates, and organizing dorms. Faculty are divided into two classes: the 30 percent who are tenured and the 70 percent who are not tenure-track and are paid considerably less. Liberal faculty outnumber conservative faculty 10 to 1.