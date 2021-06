Did you or a loved one get injured in an Uber or Lyft? Check out this article to learn more about rideshare accidents, then call our lawyers. If you have been hurt in an Uber or a Lyft, you are likely wondering what is going to happen now. After you suffer serious injuries, wanting to get whole again is going to be an important goal. We want you to get the medical attention you need right away. That is the very first thing you should think about. Getting immediate medical care is necessary so that you can address your injuries and get the treatment you need. Next, we want to hear from you to set up a free consultation.