newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Francisco area deaths add to US mass shootings in 2021

NWI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight people are dead after an employee opened fire at a San Francisco Bay Area transit agency early Wednesday in San Jose, California. The attacker was identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, according to two law enforcement officials, and the district attorney said Cassidy also killed himself. Authorities were also at a San Jose home owned by Cassidy where firefighters responded to a blaze around the same time as the shooting.

www.nwitimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Indiana State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mass Shootings#Police Killings#Gun Deaths#California Shooting#Colorado Shooting#The Associated Press#Usa Today#Northeastern University#Asian American#Rock Hill#Sikh#Fbi#Hole#Mass Killings#San Francisco Bay Area#Gun Violence#Authorities#Attacks#Investigators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NFL
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Jose: 1. 3130 Alum Rock Ave 408-929-2210; 2. 1097 Leigh Ave (408) 294-2240; 3. 3475 McKee Rd (408) 272-9156; 4. 5170 Moorpark Ave (408) 257-9918; 5. 6910 Almaden Expy (408) 927-7310; 6. 525 W Capitol Expy (408) 448-9224; 7. 4850 San Felipe Rd (408) 532-2952; 8. 1685 Tully Rd (408) 923-6616; 9. 4550 Meridian Ave (408) 267-1472; 10. 3074 Story Rd (408) 259-5600; 11. 1405 Foxworthy Ave (408) 264-0371; 12. 1811 Hillsdale Ave (408) 265-3253; 13. 1600 Saratoga Ave (408) 871-9385; 14. 1750 Story Rd (408) 273-0055; 15. 3155 Silver Creek Rd (408) 238-6070; 16. 95 Holger Way (408) 834-1528; 17. 3130 Alum Rock Ave Suite #A 408-929-2210; 18. 1709 Automation Pkwy 408-678-2159; 19. 6898 Raleigh Rd 408-908-7939; 20. 2201 Senter Rd 408-947-2055; 21. 5301 Almaden Expy 408-979-2518; 22. 6215 Santa Teresa Blvd 408-227-2816; 23. 6091 Meridian Ave 408-927-7900; 24. 1029 E Capitol Expy 408-629-6060; 25. 3171 Meridian Ave 408-266-5550; 26. 1550 Hamilton Ave 408-264-8642; 27. 1030 S White Rd 408-258-3311; 28. 1333 S Winchester Blvd 408-379-6570; 29. 1530 Hamilton Ave 408-264-5391; 30. 5760 Cottle Rd 408-362-9623; 31. 2980 E Capitol Expy 408-274-5939; 32. 179 Branham Ln 408-227-5911; 33. 6477 Almaden Rd 408-323-2013; 34. 1663 Branham Ln 408-267-4942; 35. 1693 Flanigan Dr #104 (669) 609-1469; 36. 1795 E Capitol Expy 408-238-5890; 37. 1130 Foxworthy Ave 408-723-9905; 38. 1760 Story Rd 408-251-9853; 39. 1757 W San Carlos St 408-878-0112; 40. 1130 Bird Ave 408-295-7768; 41. 2680 Union Ave 408-371-5426; 42. 440 Blossom Hill Rd 408-229-8013; 43. 1376 Kooser Rd 408-448-2503; 44. 2799 S White Rd 408-528-9349; 45. 1399 W San Carlos St 408-971-3098; 46. 780 E Santa Clara St 408-287-0600; 47. 1661 McKee Rd 408-347-1404; 48. 1615 Meridian Ave 408-978-5393; 49. 1334 Saratoga Ave 408-249-7333; 50. 350 N Capitol Ave 408-259-9200; 51. 2105 Morrill Ave 408-263-5550; 52. 4080 Stevens Creek Blvd 408-556-4505; 53. 4055 Evergreen Village Square 408-826-0338; 54. 1450 Monterey Rd 408-454-4508; 55. 777 Story Rd 408-885-1142;
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

Police investigate possible connection between deadly back-to-back shootings in Potrero Hill

Police are investigating whether a pair of back-to-back shootings that killed two men Saturday near the Potrero Hill housing projects are connected. The deadly shootings occurred within hours of each other in the midst of what Police Chief Bill Scott described as a “tragic wave of gun violence” in San Francisco that also included a third homicide on Friday.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Mission Local

COVID Tracker: 36,517cases, 540 deaths

Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump. While numbers are at all time lows in SF, Taiwan reminds us that what goes down can come back up. When is the next public school year and what will it look like? Who knows? Joe has...
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
California StateBuffalo News

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...