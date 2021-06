Vaccine segregation, a potential legal risk, promotes the division of “classes” of people into the “antivaxxers” vs the “compliant ones.” The COVID vaccine is experimental and authorized by the FDA for emergency use only. According to CDC, persons who should not get the vaccine are those who have had allergic reactions. But what about the people who have recovered from the virus? Studies show a natural immunity for those who have had the virus are protected maybe over a lifetime. Our government pushes the vaccine and ignores natural immunity.