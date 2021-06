Immigration policy is a complex matter on which opinions vary greatly. I don’t claim to have the answer, but I do know this. In my five years as a labor investigator visiting agricultural fields throughout California, I almost never saw a worker of Caucasian descent. The work is backbreaking and low paid. Our southern neighbors, mired in poverty and often poorly served by their governments, are more than willing to pick our fruits and vegetables for us and accept other difficult jobs that few of us might consider doing for the pay offered. Immigration policy choices must be made with these hard facts in mind.