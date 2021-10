Easton Schank, Cedar Valley (Sr.) Came up big last week when his team needed it most in an impressive 36-35 come-from-behind victory over Timpanogos. He carried the ball 26 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns, and he also caught six passes for 67 yards and another touchdown. His three rushing touchdowns all came in the second half as the Aviators overcame a 27-14 deficit late in the third quarter.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO