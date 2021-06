Dominic Cummings has launched his latest attack on Boris Johnson’s government, declaring that the “horrific decision-making” of those in power amounted to “the blind leading the blind”.The former Downing Street advisor told subscribers to his Substack page that his experience in government was “fascinating but very troubling”.“The world is so dangerous, there are so many very smart and able people - when you watch the apex of power you feel like 'If this were broadcast, everyone would sell everything and head for the bunker in the hills',” Mr Cummings said.It came as Matt Hancock attempted to play off reports...