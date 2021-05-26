Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Müller and Lidl relaunch fixed price option for supplying farmers

By James Pugh
Shropshire Star
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDairy giant Müller and Lidl GB have confirmed details of a new fixed price offer available to Müller Direct farmers. Following the completion of its first three-year fixed price contract, the new long term initiative will continue to see Müller supply fresh milk to the majority of Lidl’s British stores and is designed to help dairy farmers in Britain manage price volatility and gain long term financial certainty.

www.shropshirestar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Fixed Price#Dairy Industry#Lidl Gb#M Ller Direct#British#M Ller Milk Ingredients#M Ller Advantage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Real EstateWNMT AM 650

UK’s Crest Nicholson swings to profit as govt incentives spur home demand

(Reuters) -British homebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc swung to a half-year profit and reinstated its dividend on Thursday, benefiting from higher demand as buyers took advantage of government incentives and sought bigger houses better suited to remote working. Government incentives such as a tax-break extension and a mortgage guarantee scheme,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China coke futures track spot prices higher on supply worries

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - Chinese coke futures jumped to a six-week high on Thursday, rising nearly 4% after spot market prices increased on fears of tighter supply amid environmental curbs. Prices for coke bought by several mills in Hebei gained 120 yuan per tonne, while some steelmakers in Shandong...
Grocery & Supermaketkamcity.com

Lidl’s Expansion Plans On Track After Opening 860th Store

Lidl has reached the milestone of 860 stores in Britain and remains on track to have 1,000 in its estate by the end of 2023. The discounter is currently implementing a £1.3bn investment plan for 2021 and 2022, which includes opening 50 new stores this year. So far, Lidl has opened 20 stores despite the disruption caused by the restrictions during the pandemic.
Economymysteel.net

Infographic: China scrap prices high on supply limits

Domestic steel scrap prices across China have been gradually rising this month. Market insiders cite the tight supplies of scrap from the seasonal decline in availability. By June 23, Mysteel’s steel scrap price index had edged up by Yuan 168.4/tonne ($26/t) from June 1 to reach Yuan 3,709.8/t on delivery and including the 13% VAT, or higher by Yuan 1,234.1/t on year, according to the database. Scrap traders in regions south of the Yangtze River are struggling to secure additional scrap materials.
POTUSTelegraph

Gas prices rise amid Russia supply squeeze

Gas prices in Europe have hit a 13-year high as Russian supply to the market is tightened. UK and European gas contracts have risen above €30 per megawatt hour for the first time since 2008, driving up prices for businesses and consumers. It comes as exports to Europe from Russia's...
Mapleton, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Fireworks prices exploding as supplies fizzling

The fireworks season is starting to boom as the Fourth of July weekend approaches, but firework prices also have exploded as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic causing supply issues. “It’s normally $8,000 per shipping container,” said Jim Slater, owner of C-n-C Fireworks in Mapleton. “This year, it’s $21,000 per...
Livingston County, NY13 WHAM

Lumber prices on the decline as supply stabilizes

Livingston County, N.Y. — Good news for people looking to tackle home improvement projects - the price of lumber has started to drop. But expects say it will take time to even out. Wood prices surged through the roof because of demand during the pandemic. “A year ago when this...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Supply chains need protection

OPINION During the past year and a half the pandemic, natural disasters and cybersecurity breaches have revealed deep weaknesses in our food and farm systems. In comments submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture the National Farmers Union highlighted the need to build resilience to future disruptions. We offered recommendations to achieve that goal, including facilitating fair and competitive markets, improving local and regional food production, supporting and promoting nutrition security, and meeting the needs of the agricultural workforce.
Retailnaiop.org

5 Solutions for Building Office Interiors Through Supply Shortages, Price Volatility

With U.S. coronavirus cases plunging and knowledge workers craving the social component of the workplace, many companies across the country are fully reopening their offices to employees. Some companies took the opportunity to renovate or update their workspace during the lockdown periods of the pandemic, and others are planning significant design changes to prepare for the next era of the office.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Sustainable products from Citadel Environmental Solutions are revolutionizing the poultry industry

Farm businesses are taking sustainability seriously, seeking products and sustainable practices that drive efficiency for animals, people, the environment and businesses’ bottom line. Citadel Environmental Solutions offers an environmentally friendly product for poultry that drives sustainability throughout the entire operation. Biocat+ OSAA (Organic Surface Active Agents) is a bio stimulant...
Agriculturefoodmanufacture.co.uk

Dale Farm enters infant formula market in Arla Foods deal

Dale Farm, the Northern Ireland-based dairy cooperative, has become an ingredients supplier for infant formula products for the first time as part of a major supply partnership with dairy processor Arla Foods. Dale Farm has previously only supplied whey protein for use in sports nutrition products, so the new supply...
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

Farmers are key to global supply chain resilience

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cargill Chairman and CEO David MacLennan addressed members of the National Feed and Grain Association at the organization’s 125th annual convention, acknowledging farmers and ranchers as the heroes of the food system who played a critical role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. “When the world shut...
AgricultureThe Daily Star

Low prices dampen spirits of mango farmers

Mango farmers across the country, particularly in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj, have been left disappointed by the lower prices for the 'King of Fruits' despite having secured very good yields this season. Depending on varieties, mango prices are currently around Tk 1,100 to Tk 1,700 per maund (40 kilograms), down by...
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

How the rising Consumer Price Index could affect farmers

IARN — The Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows us the prices consumers are paying at the household level. The CPI has been on the rise for the past year and has reached a thirteen-year high. Households are spending a large percentage of their budget on food or eating in general. So how does this rise impact farmers who are the ones producing the food products?
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Crude prices in Asia jump on robust demand, tight supply

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian refiners are paying the highest premiums for Middle East and Russian crude oil in about a year, due to firm demand and more costly imports from the West, industry sources said. High prices could prompt refiners to draw down inventories, tightening supply buffers even as the...
Agriculturethepigsite.com

China urges pig farmers to maintain production as prices fall further

Reuters reports that the average hog-to-grain price ratio fell to below 6:1 last week, said the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), adding that it had issued a level-3 warning of an excessive drop in live hog prices. The pricing division at NDRC "will closely monitor live pig production and...
Industryelectrek.co

The supply chain is disrupted. Automatic electric yard trucks would help fix that

Roughly 10 billion tons of freight move through supply chains in the US each year, almost all of which pass through distribution yards – the area of the supply chain between the warehouse and the open road. Andrew Smith, Outrider founder and CEO, has dedicated his career to the commercialization of environmental technologies. He spoke with Electrek about how the automation of electric yard trucks is not only dramatically increasing the sustainability of this often-overlooked area of the supply chain, but also the agility and reliability of its movement of goods.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand house prices rise in May, spurred by supply shortage

WELLINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Median house prices in New Zealand rose further last month, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), spurred by a shortage in supply, despite measures by the government to cool the market. Median house prices rose 32.3% to NZ$820,000 ($585,890.00) in May...