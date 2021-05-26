Müller and Lidl relaunch fixed price option for supplying farmers
Dairy giant Müller and Lidl GB have confirmed details of a new fixed price offer available to Müller Direct farmers. Following the completion of its first three-year fixed price contract, the new long term initiative will continue to see Müller supply fresh milk to the majority of Lidl’s British stores and is designed to help dairy farmers in Britain manage price volatility and gain long term financial certainty.www.shropshirestar.com