Neville's Ruddell earns District Player of the Year honor

By Jake Martin
hannapub.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleNeville swept District 2-4A honors in a 2021 baseball season that saw the Tigers reach the semifinals. Zeb Ruddell, with a .429 batting average to go along with 10 homers, earned MVP honors and head coach Paul Guerriero earned coach of the year in the two-team district. Ruddell is an LSU baseball commit.

