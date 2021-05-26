Neville's Ruddell earns District Player of the Year honor

Two Mount Mercy Academy softball players, Emma Caughel (Hamburg) and Emma Labby (Lakeview), earned All-Catholic honors in softball this season. Both players are freshmen. Caughel was the team’s starting pitcher, starting all 12 games this season. It was a difficult season for the Magic with only one experienced player, but Caughel never gave up or hung her head, no matter what was happening while she was pitching. In addition to her pitching, she had the team’s highest batting average, with a .414 average and had the second highest on-base percentage at .500. She led the team in slugging percentage at .639, had the most RBIs with 11 and had 12 hits, including two doubles and three triples. She added six stolen bases. She struck out 46 batters this season and was selected as the team’s Most Valuable Player.