“Uncharted 4” Hits PC, “God of War 2” Title
PlayStation CEO and President Jim Ryan has revealed that a PC version of Naughty Dog’s PS4 exclusive “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” is in the works. Ryan announced the news today as part of Sony’s Investor Relations presentation and noted that bringing exclusive titles to PC has been a new growth vector for the company in the wake of success with PC versions of “Journey” and “Heavy Rain” in 2019, “Death Stranding” and “Horizon Zero Dawn” last year and “Days Gone” this year.www.darkhorizons.com