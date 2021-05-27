“Uncharted 4” Hits PC, “God of War 2” Title

Let’s get this out of the way: the opening 45 minutes of God of War 3 are indescribably brilliant. Make no mistake; you won’t have seen a video game with production values anywhere near this. It is utterly incredible, and a sequence that blows me away every time I play it (four times and counting). But it is just 45 minutes out of a game that spans 10 or so hours. Does the rest of the game live up to such a show-stopping introduction to the series on PS3?