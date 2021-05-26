Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress

Today in History

Citizen Tribune
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleToday is Wednesday, May 26, the 146th day of 2021. There are 219 days left in the year. On May 26, 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II. On this date:. In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure...

www.citizentribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Leonid Brezhnev
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Operation Dynamo#Allied#Soviet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
World War II
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheConversationAU

How Eleanor Roosevelt reshaped the role of First Lady and became a feminist icon

This piece is part of a new series in collaboration with the ABC’s Saturday Extra program. Each week, the show will have a “who am I” quiz for listeners about influential figures who helped shape the 20th century, and we will publish profiles for each one. You can read the first piece in the series here. “Well-behaved women seldom make history” is a phrase frequently trotted out around International Women’s Day, and just as frequently attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt. It doesn’t matter that the former First Lady of the United States never actually said this – in fact, it was Pulitzer Prize-winning...
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Ultra-Man as a Superpowered Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Up for Auction

In an era of comic books heavily influenced by the onset of World War II, Ultra-Man stands out as a fascinating product of the politics of the character's moment in history. While his origin is clearly derivative of Buck Rogers's origin as first seen in Amazing Stories volume 3 number 5 in 1928, Ultra-Man's world of 2239 flips the Buck Rogers world of 2419 on its head in important ways. In Ultra-Man's world, America has held back its enemies but is forced to live in isolated dome cities completely cut off from the outside world in an effort to keep it safe against the ravages of the world's tyrants. There's a copy of the first appearance of Ultra-Man in All-American Comics #8 (DC, 1939) CGC VG- 3.5 and an All-American Comics #11 (DC, 1940) CGC GD- 1.8 available in this week's 2021 June 27-28 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122126 session at Heritage Auctions.
Family RelationshipsConnersville News-Examiner

A Family Quarrel over American History

Whenever the general public begins to tire of a matter that has held its attention for a few weeks – more or less – another comes along to replace it. One could argue that the new concern is more important, timelier or more interesting. But the truth is that the majority of us have short attention spans and are as fickle about public affairs as the young Scarlett O’Hara was about suitors – before Rhett Butler, of course. There are a few oddballs who cling to and advocate a single view or notion far beyond what is normal. They are called fanatics.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

BOOKS: Bunker Hill: Nathaniel Philbrick

Regular readers of Nathaniel Philbrick's nonfiction history books should know what to expect from "Bunker Hill: A City, A Siege, A Revolution." In books such as "Mayflower" (the Pilgrims voyage), "The Last Stand" (Custer at Little Big Horn), "Valiant Ambition" (Benedict Arnold betraying the American Revolution), "In the Heart of the Sea" (a whale encounter that inspired "Moby Dick"), "In the Hurricane's Eye" (George Washington and the victory in Yorktown), Philbrick introduces the players, explores the lay of the land in the given situation and reveals the complex relationships that lead to the crux of each book.
Societycitizensjournal.us

Mark My Words: Juneteenth Will Replace July 4th

So, Juneteenth, or June 19th, is now an official national holiday. It’s a holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in America. What’s the big deal? It should be celebrated – right? After all, it’s been celebrated in the state of Texas since 1980, some 41 years ago. It even has its own distinct flag, which was created in 1997 – bearing little resemblance to the Texas flag and none to the American flag.
Societyreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Critical Race Theory in our schools

I read with interest the June 16 letter to the editor (“Teaching race”) on “critical race theory.” There are pros and cons for both sides of teaching it — not with teaching the truth, but when and where. In grammar school, I learned about the U.S. presidents — all the...
POTUSThe Guardian

Ethel Rosenberg by Anne Sebba review – a mother murdered by cold war hysteria

This powerful biography of a woman executed for espionage, along with her husband, recreates the suffocating atmosphere of the US in the 1950s and the horrors of her treatment. On New Year’s Eve, 1936, Ethel Greenglass, a young woman who was known in some New York circles for her lovely soprano voice, was invited to perform at a benefit for the International Seamen’s Union. Ordinarily, she was a confident singer; she had, after all, recently won a place in a prestigious amateur chorus, the Schola Cantorum, which performed at Carnegie Hall. But on this occasion, she was nervous, overcoming her anxiety only thanks to the ministrations of an 18-year-old engineering student called Julius Rosenberg. Introduced to her by a friend, Julius suggested that they find an anteroom in which she could rehearse for him until it was time for her to go on.
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'The Vixen' by Francine Prose

Some authors want to have it both ways: Write a potboiler, but frame it as a respectable "literary" novel about someone writing a potboiler. With "The Vixen," Francine Prose adds one more layer: The potboiler being edited by her respectable protagonist is actually part of a nefarious plot. Young Simon...
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Wes Higgins: A relationship with God built this nation

Shortly, as a nation, we will be celebrating Independence Day, the Fourth of July. Independence Day is as much a reminder as it is a day of celebration. It is a reminder of where we came from and where our roots lie. Two nations in history have been founded by...
EntertainmentPosted by
Washington Monthly

What Tucker Carlson Learned from a Liberal Columnist

No Washington columnist was more feared than Drew Pearson during the last century. In his “Washington Merry-Go-Round” column, which was syndicated by more than 600 newspapers at his death in 1969, the man known as “the Scorpion on the Potomac” alternately entertained and outraged tens of millions of followers with scoops that consisted of an uneasy mixture of genuine information and stinging personal attacks. A profile of Pearson published in The Saturday Evening Post in 1945 described his journalistic strategy as “aggressive indiscretion.” More recently, Jack Shafer, writing in Slate, called him “one of the skuzziest journalists to ever write a story.”
CelebritiesWorld of Wonder

#BornThisDay, American Anarchist, Emma Goldman

If voting changed anything, they’d make it illegal. Goldman was an anarchist noted for her political activism, smart writing and stirring public speeches. She played a pivotal role in the development of political philosophy in North America and Europe in the first half of the 20th century. She lived an engrossing life worthy of being told in a feature film as someone more than a supporting character.
Books & Literatureblackgate.com

Vintage Treasures: The Forever War by Joe Haldeman

The Forever War (Ballantine Books, 1976). Cover by Murray Tinkelman. Joe Haldeman’s The Forever War is one of the most honored science fiction novels of all time. First published by St. Martin’s Press in 1975, it swept every major SF Award, including the Hugo, Nebula, and Locus awards. A decade later, in 1987, it placed 18th on Locus’ list of All-Time Best SF Novels, ahead of The Martian Chronicles, Starship Troopers, and Rendezvous with Rama.
PoliticsStar-Tribune

Frank: Tearing down statues will not help us learn from our mistakes

The recent physical and ideological attacks on statues and monuments from our national past are disingenuous distortions of revisionists history. These efforts have endeavored to vilify everyone from Christopher Columbus to President Lincoln and other well known historical figures from our relatively abbreviated past. We have a responsibility to study our past regardless of the uncomfortable nature related to evaluating historical figures and events from the prism of our contemporary value system. To either minimize or exaggerate these events and figures is a form of denial that impedes our ability to recognize history for what it should be-that is a study of what actually happened.
Books & Literaturethecritic.co.uk

Black Spartacus

“With a message that resonates strongly in our own time.” Well at least the Wolfson History Prize judges were clear in awarding their 2021 prize to Sudhir Hazareesingh’s Black Spartacus: The Epic Life of Toussaint Louverture. The reason they offered is one criterion of course, but it invites a number of questions, not least concerning how we determine what is the message of a book that supposedly resonates, which are the issues of our own time, and whether this is an appropriate measure of the quality of books.