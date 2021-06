Batavia police on Monday arrested 29-year-old Blayre A. Nash, of Batavia, and charged him with stalking and disorderly conduct. Police say on Friday Nash was following two girls in the 300 block of N. River Street, first in a vehicle and then on foot, and repeatedly asking them for their phone numbers. Police say the two girls had told Nash to stop following them. The girls eventually called police after Nash allegedly followed them from multiple stores and blocks. He was detained and identified on Friday and then released pending further investigation.