The road back to full theatrical releases has been a long one to be sure, but there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, as studios are hoping to get back to a real sense of normalcy sooner than later. For Pixar, that seems to be 2022, as sources have told Insider that the studio hopes to be back to a normal theatrical release and rollout with its upcoming film Turning Red. Those sources are familiar with the film's production and said that the current plan is to do a normal rollout for the project so that the film can be seen on the big screen.