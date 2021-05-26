Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

‘It’s just completely crackers’ – key quotes from Dominic Cummings’ evidence

Shropshire Star
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prime Minister’s former adviser heavily criticised the Government’s preparations for the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the key quotes from Dominic Cummings’ appearance at the Commons health and social care and science and technology committees:. – On the performance of Health Secretary Matt Hancock:. “There’s no doubt at...

www.shropshirestar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Jeff Goldblum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crackers#Science And Technology#Uk#Commons#State For Health#Cabinet#Covid#Spidermans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

A few good tweets: is that really all it will take for us to forgive Dominic Cummings?

Just thinking back on the bizarre fever dream of last summer, when Dominic Cummings drove to Barnard Castle and became the most hated man in Britain. Remember that? When he did the little press conference over a trestle table? It feels strange to look back on that moment of British culture now. Because we were all there, we were all involved. We were all doing very bizarre things in lockdowns one, two and three – downloading the Houseparty app, for instance – and for a hot week, being transcendentally angry at Dominic Cummings was one of them. We’ll have to explain this to our children, one day. “Well, it was 2020 and nobody really knew if it was legal to leave the house or not,” we’ll say. “The isolation was doing very strange things to all our heads. Dominic Cummings – a very bald man who loved bluebells and had a blog 15 years after anyone else in the universe did – worked for the government and we were all very angry at him. No, I don’t remember precisely why.”
HealthTelegraph

Dominic Cummings allegedly tried to bypass rules and fast-track £530,000 grant

Dominic Cummings allegedly tried to fast-track a £530,000 government grant at the start of the pandemic, bypassing normal rules, leaked emails suggest. Boris Johnson's former chief adviser told civil servants to "immediately" issue the cash with "no procurement, no lawyers, no meetings, no delay", the BBC reported on Tuesday night.
CoronavirusPosted by
Indy100

Dominic Cummings claims Boris Johnson could have avoided second lockdown but he ‘totally bogged it’

Boris Johnson could have avoided a second lockdown to deal with coronavirus but he “totally bogged it”, Dominic Cummings has claimed. Writing in his much-awaited “ask me anything” session on his blog yesterday, the prime minister’s former adviser made a number of allegations about Johnson and the government, including that decision making in government were “horrific” and that it had become like a “branch of the entertainment industry”.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Dominic Cummings launches latest attack as Hancock dismisses ‘hopeless’ jibe

Dominic Cummings has launched his latest attack on Boris Johnson’s government, declaring that the “horrific decision-making” of those in power amounted to “the blind leading the blind”.The former Downing Street advisor told subscribers to his Substack page that his experience in government was “fascinating but very troubling”.“The world is so dangerous, there are so many very smart and able people - when you watch the apex of power you feel like 'If this were broadcast, everyone would sell everything and head for the bunker in the hills',” Mr Cummings said.It came as Matt Hancock attempted to play off reports...
CoronavirusPosted by
The Independent

Rishi Sunak shared concern over Boris Johnson’s handling of Covid, claims Dominic Cummings

Chancellor Rishi Sunak shared concerns last autumn that Boris Johnson had “no plan” to deal with coronavirus and was wrongly delaying a second lockdown, the prime minister’s former adviser Dominic Cummings has claimed.In a series of messages on his Substack blog, Mr Cummings repeated his description of the PM as “like a shopping trolley” veering from side to side of the aisle without any clear direction.And he said that the UK could have avoided the need for a second lockdown altogether if it had followed up the first set of restrictions properly, but said this opportunity was lost because...
Politicsnewsfinale.com

Boris braces for another onslaught from Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson is bracing for another onslaught from Dominic Cummings tomorrow as the maverick former No10 chief promises to answer ‘anything’. Mr Cummings could step up his bitter war on the ‘gaffe machine’ PM and his former government colleagues in the online session – which is only open to paying ‘subscribers’.
Politicsnewpaper24.com

Boris Johnson capable of ‘sue’ Dominic Cummings for leaking messages | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Boris Johnson capable of ‘sue’ Dominic Cummings for leaking messages | Politics | Information. Boris Johnson may determine to sue Dominic Cummings after the disgruntled former Downing Road advisor launched screengrabs of messages shared between the 2. Media lawyer Paul Gilbert has insisted the Prime Minister can be inside his rights to take the previous Vote Depart technique guru to courtroom if Mr Cummings had breached his contract of employment. Nonetheless, the lawyer added the timing of the leaks steered Mr Cummings was “fastidiously” selecting his second.
HealthBBC

Boris Johnson on Matt Hancock after Dominic Cummings' claims

Four-out-of-five adults have had their first Covid jab “under the leadership” of Matt Hancock and the NHS, the PM has said. Boris Johnson called his health secretary “hopeless” in WhatsApp messages last year, Dominic Cummings revealed this week. But the prime minister said on Friday he had “complete confidence” in...
Public HealthTelegraph

Dominic Cummings accused of profiteering from Covid chaos

Dominic Cummings has vowed to lift the lid on why ministers delayed forcing people to wear face masks to fight Covid-19 last year, as MPs accused him of profiteering from the chaos in 10 Downing St. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, was challenged by MPs last week over the five-week...
WorldTelegraph

Nicola Sturgeon denies Dominic Cummings’s claim that she pushed to delay quarantine plan

Nicola Sturgeon has denied Dominic Cummings's claim that she pushed to delay a crucial plan to halt the spread of Covid before the UK went into full lockdown. Boris Johnson's former chief adviser said the First Minister had backed Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, in an effort to stall a requirement for entire households to quarantine if one member had symptoms.
PoliticsBBC

Dominic Cummings claims: Rees-Mogg defends Hancock as 'successful genius'

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has hailed Health Secretary Matt Hancock as a "successful genius" - after he was allegedly branded "hopeless" by the PM. It comes after Boris Johnson's ex-aide Dominic Cummings released messages critical of the health secretary. Mr Rees-Mogg dismissed them as "trivia", adding that Mr Hancock's work...