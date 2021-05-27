Cancel
Chapel Hill, NC

Rob Schofield: UNC's treatment of Hannah-Jones is disgraceful

By Rob Schofield NC Policy Watch
Winston-Salem Journal
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of reasons to be outraged by the recent preposterous decision of UNC-Chapel Hill leaders to deny academic tenure to acclaimed journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and instead hire her as a contract employee. First is the fact that Hannah-Jones, who was recently appointed to fill the Knight Chair...

