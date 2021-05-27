Rob Schofield: UNC's treatment of Hannah-Jones is disgraceful

“While the denial of tenure is egregious, it is not an isolated incident,” reads an open letter in support of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, written by writer Ta-Nehisi Coates; Glenda Elizabeth Gilmore, the Peter V. & C. Vann Woodward Professor of History Emerita at Yale University; and Martha S. Jones, Society of Black Alumni Presidential Professor and professor of history at Johns Hopkins University. The letter, signed by scores of other academics, artists, athletes and other public figures, was first published by The Root. Hannah-Jones, whose tenure vote was deferred by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees, reportedly for political reasons, gave Chapel Hill until last week to grant her tenure or face legal action. The board did not take up her tenure case again before that deadline, but the university is reportedly in talks with her legal team.