Monroe, LA

SFMC plans to have region’s first trauma center

By Sam Hanna Jr. samhannajr@samhannajr.com
hannapub.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Francis Medical Center officials announced last week the hospital planned to open the first trauma center in northeastern Louisiana. St. Francis Medical Center is seeking a Level III Trauma Center designation with plans to officially submit their attestation to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network (LERN) this summer. St. Francis is also currently working with LERN to complete the trauma center verification, consultation, and review process through the American College of Surgeons, Committee on Trauma (ACS/COT) to become a national recognized trauma center.

www.hannapub.com
