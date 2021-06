Do you remember when Channel 4 organised a leaders’ debate on the climate crisis during the 2019 election campaign? Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Jo Swinson and the rest of the party leaders all turned up to betoken some interest in this transcendent issue – except for Boris Johnson, who, true to form, ducked the challenge (as he did with Andrew Neil’s open offer of an interview on the BBC). Instead, Channel 4 plonked a big block of ice on the podium reserved for the leader of the Conservatives, where it melted during the programme (they did the same for Nigel...