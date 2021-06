Lazio is well expected to see an overhaul within its defensive line, which would mean that several current defenders could be out the door this summer. Among the players that Lazio is considering parting ways with is Spanish defender Patric, as noted by the Italian-based outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi. The report signals out multiple players that Lazio may opt to offload this summer and Patric is among the players on this shortlist.