Shoplifting: On May 11, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to a shoplifting call from ACE Hardware on West Broadway. Witnesses said a male concealed a YETI cup on his person and walked out without paying for it. The man, identified as Jeffrey Kelly, 29, Roaring Fork Road, Gatlinburg, was found walking down the street. When police approached him about the cup, he claimed it was his. Police informed him he had been seen leaving the store and Kelly claimed he had forgotten to pay for it. Kelly was arrested and Animal Control was called for the husky.