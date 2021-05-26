Bill Roark: Inflation

If you think inflation is just around the corner you may be sadly mistaken and if you own your home, you are richer today than in 2020. The economists may say that inflation is coming but if you are in the building business it has already arrived. The results can be seen as fewer homes are under construction even in newer subdivisions. It also appears some real estate appraisers have not kept up with the rising costs, making the financing of homes more difficult. What has caused this inflation in home prices?