Explorers get the edge over Kansas City on Tuesday

By CONNOR RYAN Sioux City Explorers
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY — The name, logo and jerseys might all be different but it’s still entertaining baseball when Sioux City and Kansas City meet up. In the season opening tilt between the two rivals, game one goes to the Explorers by a final tally of 7-6. Kansas City jumped out to an early first inning lead. After a double, Johnny Field was chased home by a Jan Hernandez single. Hernandez then scored on a Casey Gillaspie single to quickly make it 2-0 Monarchs.

siouxcityjournal.com
