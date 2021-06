ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' largest employer will require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 15. In a press release, BJC HealthCare announced that every employee will be required to have their COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 15, continuing a long-standing practice on vaccinations. The deadline is in advance of the annual influenza and respiratory illness season. Exemptions could be granted for medical or religious reasons.