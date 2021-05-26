newsbreak-logo
Back Roads: Long before Lindbergh

By Tim King
Cover picture for the articleThere is a short section of a log lying on its side not far from the parking lot at Charles A. Lindbergh State Park, just down river from Little Falls, Minn. The log has been laying there for nearly four decades and is somewhat decayed. Yet it is still more than half as high as a tall person. The White Pine which grew the log was killed by a lightning strike in the mid-1980s. Before that, the Works Progress Administration workers (who built the new parks’ 5,000-gallon stone water tower and the peeled log picnic shelter) held the giant tree in such reverence they built traffic barriers around it to protect it from the automobiles which had become common by the 1930s.

