Outdoor seating and cocktails to-go could disappear from the local restaurant scene as soon as today. Via the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association website: Due to the Emergency Declaration ending in Pennsylvania, the hospitality industry will lose two extremely important provisions for our current operations and recovery. While the Senate moved to protect and extend many of the waivers and permissions that were part of the declaration–none of those actions protect cocktails to-go and the outdoor seating expansion that has been so crucial for the industry. Because of this, without legislative action, our industry will no longer be able to provide these items as soon as Tuesday.