The Perryton Municipal Water Park has now opened for the summer. The regular hours for the water park are Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Sundays, the pool is open from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. The park will stay open this summer until July 31. During the season, the price of admission for the pool will be $5 for those under 40 inches tall and $6 for those 40 inches tall and taller…