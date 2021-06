Boris Johnson capable of ‘sue’ Dominic Cummings for leaking messages | Politics | Information. Boris Johnson may determine to sue Dominic Cummings after the disgruntled former Downing Road advisor launched screengrabs of messages shared between the 2. Media lawyer Paul Gilbert has insisted the Prime Minister can be inside his rights to take the previous Vote Depart technique guru to courtroom if Mr Cummings had breached his contract of employment. Nonetheless, the lawyer added the timing of the leaks steered Mr Cummings was “fastidiously” selecting his second.