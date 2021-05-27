Cancel
Sports

High school track and field: South Jefferson wheelchair athlete Hill serves as inspiration

By DAN MOUNT dmount@wdt.net
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleADAMS CENTER — South Jefferson’s Elise Hill took a chance on track and field and she’s hoping others will do the same. The Spartans junior has been a member of the girls track team since her freshman year and has excelled at wheelchair events in the 100 meters and shot put. Hill hopes to be a pioneer for others. She took up track after being encouraged by coach Justin Crossway to try out for the track team.

