Ellington — Ivy Goodman had three goals and an assist as Stonington beat Ellington 8-6 in a quarterfinal in the CIAC Class S girls' lacrosse tournament on Saturday. The No. 10 Bears (11-5) play at No. 3 New Fairfield in the semifinals on Tuesday at atime to be announced. Rachel Sabbadini and Elle Thompson scored two goals each and Megan Detwiler had a goal and Massa Traboulsi made 12 saves for Stonington. Anna Bochinno scored two goals for No. 2 Ellington.