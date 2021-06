Milton Town Council unanimously approved a seven-year water capital improvement plan June 7, plotting out the town’s next series of infrastructure upgrades. The town’s water committee identified nine projects to take on over the next one to seven years. Town Manager Kristy Rogers said how projects are prioritized will depend on what the committee recommends to town council. The town will be able to jump into a project fairly soon, after receiving $1.6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Rogers said that funding has a narrow scope of what the town can use it on, but one area is water, sewer or broadband infrastructure upgrades. She said town council will hold a workshop in July or August to explore potential funding uses.