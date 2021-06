There is a new VEGAN FAST FOOD restaurant in town. I think it's a good idea that we now have healthier alternatives to fast food. The name is POWER PLANT FAST FOOD and it's located in the R District in Sacramento. The franchise owner is Robert Betz, said he fell in love with the food when he tried a location in San Diego. From then on, he knew he had to open a storefront. "We're not trying to convert people," Betz said. "We're just trying to give someone an option." Follow them on IG and check out your vegan options below.