DPS to increase traffic enforcement over Memorial Day weekend

With a goal of keeping Iowan’s safe on our roadways as we look forward to being able to celebrate the upcoming 4th of July holiday with family and friends, law enforcement agencies across the state are banding together in a special initiative. The most recent statistics available show 515 deaths from motor vehicle crashes nationally in 2019, with 198 of those related to impaired driving. Five of the deaths were in Iowa and three due to alcohol. Local police departments, sheriff’s offices and state patrols will be taking a zero-tolerance stance in the upcoming “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign beginning July 2 and continuing through July 5. The Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) remind everyone that it is never okay to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Not only is this illegal and dangerous, putting everyone at risk, there is a financial impact as well. An operating while intoxicated (OWI) arrest could cost up to $10,000 and drivers could lose their license, their car and their job. So, if you set out to celebrate this American holiday, make a plan—have a designated driver or call a rideshare service. Remember, if you feel different, you drive different.