DPS to increase traffic enforcement over Memorial Day weekend

perrytonherald.com
 2021-05-27

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) wants to remind drivers to travel safely as we close out May and head into the Memorial Day holiday. Monday, May 24, through Monday, May 31, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will participate in Click It or Ticket, an enforcement campaign to encourage people to wear their seat belt, as well as Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), looking for…

www.perrytonherald.com
Tyler County, TXkjas.com

DPS releases details of weekend crash in Tyler County

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer has released details about a weekend crash in the northern end of Tyler County. It happened during the noon hour Saturday on U.S. Highway 69 at Recreational Road 255, just north of Colmesneil. According to Sergeant Standifer, 38-year-old Heath Humberson, of Tyler,...
Chesterfield County, VANBC12

Traffic enforcement operation to be conducted on Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Local law enforcement departments will be conducting a traffic enforcement operation on Chippenham Parkway this week. The operation will take place on June 17. Many residents in the community have complained about driver’s speeding and aggressive driving, according to police. Law enforcement will be patrolling:
Law Enforcement1380kcim.com

Zero Tolerance From Local Law Enforcement During Holiday Traffic Campaign

With a goal of keeping Iowan’s safe on our roadways as we look forward to being able to celebrate the upcoming 4th of July holiday with family and friends, law enforcement agencies across the state are banding together in a special initiative. The most recent statistics available show 515 deaths from motor vehicle crashes nationally in 2019, with 198 of those related to impaired driving. Five of the deaths were in Iowa and three due to alcohol. Local police departments, sheriff’s offices and state patrols will be taking a zero-tolerance stance in the upcoming “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign beginning July 2 and continuing through July 5. The Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) remind everyone that it is never okay to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Not only is this illegal and dangerous, putting everyone at risk, there is a financial impact as well. An operating while intoxicated (OWI) arrest could cost up to $10,000 and drivers could lose their license, their car and their job. So, if you set out to celebrate this American holiday, make a plan—have a designated driver or call a rideshare service. Remember, if you feel different, you drive different.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

A need for attention: Statewide and locally, traffic fatalities increasing

A statewide increase in traffic crash fatalities has experts concerned. Locally, numbers show the problem is even worse. Northwest Missouri has seen up to an 81% increase in traffic crash fatalities compared with a 7% increase statewide. In St. Joseph, traffic crashes are up from last year, but St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally said this likely is due to a dip in drivers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But regardless, fatalities are on a constant and concerning rise.
Buena Vista County, IAstormlakeradio.com

BV Sheriff's Office Part of Father's Day Traffic Enforcement Effort

The Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office is joining in the statewide “Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force” in an effort to reduce deaths on Iowa roadways. As part of the effort, the BV Sheriff's Office has been conducting a special enforcement initiative geared toward reduction of impaired drivers leading into Father's Day, which is this Sunday.
Mchenry County, ILmchenrycountyblog.com

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Sheriff’s Deputies Nab Eleven Not Wearing Seat Belts, Plus Issue 131 Other Violations

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announces Memorial Day Holiday “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Mobilization Results. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office joined other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities by cracking down on unbuckled motorists and impaired drivers during the Memorial Day holiday.
Northlake, TXvfpress.news

As Fatalities Rise, Northlake Police Ramping Up Traffic Enforcement

Drivers traveling through Northlake should be on alert. The city’s police department is going to start ramping up its traffic enforcement in order to get a handle on rising traffic fatalities, said Northlake Police Chief Norm Nissen. “We haven’t experienced more than three traffic fatalities in any year going back...
Healthwsgw.com

Speeding, Traffic Fatalities Increased During Pandemic

(source: Alpha Media Image Library) Law enforcement agencies across the country have reported an increase in speeding and fatal crashes since the beginning of the pandemic. To combat that trend, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 5 Office are partnering with five other states on a regional traffic safety campaign. As part of the “Great Lakes, High Stakes” campaign, more than 30 municipal, county and Michigan State Police (MSP) law enforcement agencies will focus on speeding drivers starting Saturday, June 19 through June 27.
Lufkin, TXlightandchampion.com

DPS Ramping Up Move Over/Slow Down Enforcement

LUFKIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding motorists the department is continuing its enforcement efforts across Texas focusing specifically on violations of the state’s Move Over/Slow Down law. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year at various locations in Texas, with several operations planned in June. One of those operations will take place in the Beaumont area throughout the day on Wednesday, June 16.
Bremer County, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Bremer Co. Sheriff's Office reports Memorial Day traffic activity

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) for the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP). This cooperative effort through the GTSB allows the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office to apply for funding for equipment to be used by the Deputies at minimal charge to Bremer County citizens.
Madison, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MHP reports three fatalities over Memorial Day holidays

During the Memorial Day travel enforcement period (May 28-31) a total of 104 crashes were investigated, including three fatalities and 40 injuries on state, federal highways and interstate systems. MHP reported fatal accidents occurred in Madison, Newton and Leake Counties. Statewide, MHP officers issued 5,734 citations, including: 3,231 hazard; 1,813,...
Ward County, NDMinot Daily News

Vision Zero to promote traffic safety at Nodak Speedway Sunday

North Dakota’s traffic safety initiative Vision Zero will be present at the Magic City Dirt Series at Nodak Speedway on Sunday to promote personal responsibility as a driver and vehicle occupant. The North Dakota Highway Patrol will have the rollover simulator at the grandstand entrance prior to the races from...
Dane County, WICity of Madison Wisconsin

Traffic Enforcement in Midtown District

The following is a message from Midtown District Police Captain Jason Freedman:. FYI on Wednesday 6/9 from 6p-10p, 4 MPD officers including a member of our Traffic Enforcement Safety Team (TEST) worked a traffic safety initiative at the Beltline and Whitney Way. 28 stops were made (27 for speed and 1 for failure to move over for an emergency vehicle). Speeds of cars stopped were between 71mph and 85 mph.
Hidalgo County, TXKTRE

DPS seizes over $100K during traffic stop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop on a South Texas highway leads to the discovery of over a hundred thousand dollars in cash. The incident happened on June 11th just after 7 p.m. when DPS Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a Gray Toyota passenger car in Hidalgo County.
Law Enforcementcaswellmessenger.com

Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers Prepare for Operation Dry Water Officials will be conducting sobriety checks over Fourth of July weekend

Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers Prepare for Operation Dry Water. Officials will be conducting sobriety checks over Fourth of July weekend. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will participate in a nationwide campaign July 2 – 4 called Operation Dry Water. The mission of the nationally coordinated effort is to promote sobriety while boating and educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Lycoming County, PApenndot.gov

PennDOT, Safety Partners Urge Traffic Safety During Statewide Independence Day Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Geisinger Trauma Services, Lycoming County DUI Task Force, Lycoming County DUI Advisory Council, West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission and the Pennsylvania DUI Association today held a press event at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital as part of a statewide Independence Day impaired driving enforcement campaign which runs from Monday, June 21 through Sunday, July 4.