“Who can find a good wife? She is far more precious than jewels…She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.” Proverbs 31:10,26. I believe one of the secrets to joy is to have a thankful heart. I am profoundly grateful to the Lord for the blessing of my mother as she has been an example of a wise and kind woman throughout my life. My mother is a part of a long line of women in my family who kept the faith and passed it on to next generation. From an early age she had a deep love for the Lord and thankfully instilled that same love in her children and now her grandchildren.