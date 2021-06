In his latest book, “Renditions,” Reginald Gibbons writes a collection of poems that are riffs, covers, borrowings and thefts, as he calls them. But then, they are always more. He argues that a poem is a choreography, not a word list — a choreography of feeling, perception and thought. And “Triage,” after a few lines from “In the Hospital” by Boris Pasternak, is one of these beauties. Spring is moving into summer, and many of us who have been in triage rooms and somehow noticed the “candelabrum of the cosmos” and returned to our loves, are thankful for it all. Selected by Reginald Dwayne Betts.