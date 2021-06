Congratulations to the 7th grade Honor and High Honor Roll Students for the 2020-2021 School Year!. The recognition of student achievement through the publishing of an honor roll is a time-honored tradition at West Essex Middle School. To achieve Honor Roll status, students must maintain grades at or above a B- for the first three marking periods of the school year. To achieve the status of High Honor Roll, students must maintain grades at or above an A- for the first three marking periods of the school year.